Though the 2020/21 season is nowhere near reaching its conclusion yet, rugby clubs are already looking ahead to next season in terms of their recruitment.

There is a growing drip of new signings across Europe that will only intensify as the weeks pass and the season draws to a close.

So here are the best transfers so far ahead of 2021/22:

ADAM HASTINGS

Confirmed by RugbyPass in November, Hastings is one of a number of players moving to Kingsholm at the end of the season. The Glasgow Warriors and Scotland fly-half is a very handy replacement for Danny Cipriani, who departed the Cherry and Whites in December.

DUHAN VAN DER MERWE

Another leading name in Scotland that is opting to cross the border at the end of the season, Duhan van der Merwe is set to join Worcester Warriors from Edinburgh. The robust winger has posted some remarkable stats in the Guinness PRO14 and is likely to do the same in the Gallagher Premiership.

GIORGI KVESELADZE

The much-vaunted Georgian centre Giorgi Kveseladze actually joined Gloucester from Armazi Marneuli midway through this season after an impressive Autumn Nations Cup, which included his viral solo try against Ireland.

MARCELL COETZEE

Perhaps no team will miss a departing player more than Ulster next season, who bid farewell to Marcell Coetzee. The loose forward is set to return to his native South Africa and join the Bulls.

JAKE BALL

A loss for Wales and the Scarlets, Jake Ball has confirmed he will be moving to Australia at the end of the season, although a destination is still not confirmed, which will rule him out of contention for the national team.

JACK SINGLETON

Not necessarily a new signing per se, but Jack Singleton’s will not be returning to Saracens at the end of the season, after his season-long loan at Gloucester was made permanent.