Dylan Hartley, Simon Zebo and Christina Mahon welcome former England international and current Rugby United New York full-back Ben Foden to RugbyPass Offload – Episode 15 to chat life in New York, Northampton and some World Cup memories.

We also chat about recovery routines and ice baths, look forward to the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, discuss the options for a potential Lions Tour in Australia and lots more.

