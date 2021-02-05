4:47am, 05 February 2021

Dylan Hartley, Simon Zebo and Christina Mahon welcome former England international and current Rugby United New York full-back Ben Foden to RugbyPass Offload – Episode 15 to chat life in New York, Northampton and some World Cup memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also chat about recovery routines and ice baths, look forward to the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, discuss the options for a potential Lions Tour in Australia and lots more.

Episode 15 – Ice Baths, Six Nations, New York with Foden and a late night in Queenstown ? Christina, Dylan & Zeebs welcome former England international and current Rugby United New York fullback, Ben Foden ?? The man has SO many stories ? ?? – https://t.co/pKUy9R6Mry pic.twitter.com/4h1h2SNFLm — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 3, 2021