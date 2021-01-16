7:07pm, 15 January 2021

French rugby publication Midi Olympique is reporting that former Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen is on the verge of signing a contract to return home to play with Jake White’s Bulls.

It had previously been reported by Network24 that Goosen was weighing up between the Cheetahs and the Bulls, but it appears that the Bulls have solidified as the preferred option according to South African sources.

The Cheetahs being exiled from the Pro16 in favour of the Bulls may have been a factor in the decision, despite Goosen’s previous history with the Cheetahs.

Goosen’s move from Montpellier back to the Bulls would complete a merry-go-round trip for the former Springbok, having retired while at Racing 92 to return back to South Africa, only to unretire to sign with Montpellier. The move sparked a contract dispute between the French clubs who settled over a contract buyout arrangement.

The 28-year-old flyhalf played 29 games for Montpellier across two and a half seasons with only one appearance this season. His time at the club coincided with the arrival of All Black Aaron Cruden, and as recently as last year, Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard. All three flyhalves have had troubles staying healthy and on the pitch for prolonged periods of time.

The coup by the Bulls would be complimented by the signing of another former Springbok halfback in Francois Hougaard, who is set to leave Worcester to return home to franchise where he won multiple Super Rugby titles under White.

