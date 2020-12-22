9:11am, 22 December 2020

Newcastle Falcons have announced the double-signing of Argentina flanker Santiago Grondona and Argentina 7s wing Mateo Carreras. Grondona (22) and Carreras (20) have signed from Jaguares until the end of the current season, and will arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Back-rower Grondona has been capped four times by the Pumas during the recent Rugby Championship, including their historic victory over New Zealand and the dramatic draw with Australia.

Winger Carreras has starred for Argentina at Under-20s level, and has represented his country on the international sevens circuit.

Having already secured the signature of Argentina centre Matias Orlando who arrived on Tyneside just over a week ago, Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said: “Santiago and Mateo are both quality players who will further add to the competition we have within the squad.

“Santiago is a very powerful player who at 6 foot 6 can make a real physical impact, and Mateo has plenty of pace and footwork out wide.”

Winning all three of their Gallagher Premiership games going into the Boxing Day visit of Leicester Tigers, Richards said: “We’ve started well, but the relentless nature of the fixture list due to the shortened season means that squad depth becomes more important than ever.

“It’s going to be all hands to the pump with key games coming thick and fast, and the opportunity to add two talented players like this was too good to pass up.”

