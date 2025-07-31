Mark Tele'a one of three Kiwis recruited by Steve Hansen's Toyota Verblitz

Former All Blacks game-breaker Mark Tele’a’s new club has been confirmed, and he’s not the only signing of note.

As was rumoured at the time when Tele’a announced his departure from the Blues and New Zealand Rugby, the 2023 Breakthrough Player of the Year has found a new home at Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster’s Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One.

A stacked 2024/25 roster saw the Aichi club boast names like Aaron Smith, Michael Hooper, and superstar NRL convert Joseph Manu in addition to their local talent. Missing the season due to injury was reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Now, the Blues speedster has added more firepower to the team’s 2026 lineup, led by an all-star coaching ticket.

The signing was confirmed Friday among a slew of other squad announcements.

Also making the move to the Land of the Rising Sun is All Blacks XV-capped lock Zach Gallagher and fellow former Hurricane Aidan Morgan.

After one season at the Hurricanes, Gallagher’s Super Rugby departure coincides with Japan lock Warner Dearns’ one-year contract in the Kiwi capital. Morgan, on the other hand, parted ways with Ulster just one season into his two-year contract by “mutual consent”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARK TELE'A (@marktelea_)

On his move, Gallagher said: “I’m grateful and excited to announce that I’ll be joining TOYOTA VERBLITZ. I’m committed to contributing to the team’s success both on and off the field. I’m keen to grow within a high-performance environment, learning from world-class coaches and players, and to immerse myself in the unique culture and lifestyle that Japan has to offer. I can’t wait to get over there and get started.”

Morgan said: “I am truly honoured to be joining TOYOTA VERBLITZ next season and excited to contribute to a successful year. It is such a privilege to work alongside some of the most respected coaches and talented players in the game, and I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club. I’m also looking forward to playing in front of a passionate and supportive fan base and experiencing the atmosphere of the Toyota crowd at home games. This season, I aim to continue developing my game and give my all to help the team succeed. I’m excited for the journey ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

Tele’a said: “I am very excited to be moving to Nagoya to be part of the TOYOTA VERBLITZ team. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and reunite with Steve and Fozzie to positively contribute to the upcoming season. My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in Japanese culture and being part of the local community on and off the field. See you soon!”

