7:55am, 23 March 2021

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the six-day-old RugbyPass story that Freddie Burns has joined them for next season from Shokki Shuttles in Japan. It was last Wednesday when RugbyPass reported that the ex-England out-half would definitely be returning to the East Midlands in time for the 2021/22 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon-to-be-31, Burns left Bath last year when his three-year deal at The Rec was not renewed by Stuart Hooper. With limited options available due to the pandemic’s negative impact on the transfer market, the out-half settled for a one-year second-tier stint in the Far East.

That decision to head overseas has now paid dividends as he will return to England to link up with Leicester, the club he spent three seasons with from 2014 after he had established himself in the Premiership with Gloucester.

Former Ireland and Lions back-rower Stephen Ferris guests on RugbyPass All Access

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Freddie back to the club from next season. He is an experienced Premiership player who has played international rugby and will be a valuable addition to our squad.

“I have been impressed with the way Freddie has spoken about wanting to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and his determination to be a leader in our squad.”

Burns added: “I can’t wait to be back in Leicester and part of the club again. I can see the changes in the team and clear identity of the squad with Steve and want to be a part of that. I’m coming back to compete and want to be playing in the Premiership once again. Tigers fans are so passionate and I always had such a good connection with them, they are definitely a reason why I want to come back to the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When he announced his decision last May to head to the Far East, Burns told RugbyPass: “I feel very fortunate and very thankful to the Shuttles for finalising this and giving me peace of mind in an uncertain time.

“I feel like my attacking game has been stifled a little at Bath. The Premiership is a great league and there is a lot of pressure on, but I feel the game now in England has turned into a game where you try not to lose instead of going out to win. I’m excited from seeing the results and the way the game is played in Japan, it seems like you go out there and try to outscore the opposition.”

TRANSFER NEWS: Freddie's coming back to Welford Road via the Far East #PremRugbyhttps://t.co/Qbg91NsoTB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 17, 2021