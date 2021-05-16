The former Scotland flanker, who was writing in his column for TheXV.rugby, gave a rundown of how he was forced out of Bayonne, despite having just led them to Top 14 promotion. Beattie says he is envious of the ‘naivete’ displayed by Brown and says getting shafted by clubs is commonplace in France, where money talks and loyalty doesn’t meaningfully come into it.
“Let me give you an example of what goes on elsewhere. In fact, let me tell you how my career was ended, forcibly, by a club president,” wrote Beattie. “I knew the people I was working for and working with in France, the sort of ruthless individuals I mentioned earlier. I knew I might one day be thrown on the scrapheap, and I tried to prepare myself for that eventuality. I could not prepare myself for how and when it happened.
“In 2018, I was captain of Bayonne, leading culture change and trying to turn things around after we’d been relegated to the ProD2. The place had been in a bit of a state when I joined, so I really enjoyed that role, and we ended the season by clinching the ProD2 title and an immediate return to the Top 14. The final turned out to be my last-ever game of rugby.
“At full-time, I waited behind with two of my team-mates who were going through random drug testing. Little did we know, the bus left us and went back to Bayonne. Only in France would the team manager fail to count heads, fail to notice three absentees – including the captain – and send the bus on its merry, boozy way.
“Eventually, we get back to Bayonne, and we party like we’ve won the World Cup – because for our rugby-obsessed little town, we have. We’re up on the balcony with the mayor, we’re attending presentations for a week, we’re eating like kings, and we’re talking about what we’re going to do when we’re back in the Top 14. It was fairytale stuff.
“We’re given three weeks off, so my family and I go to Portugal on holiday. I’m on the beach, a week before pre-season starts, and I get a phone call from the president. I can’t remember the exact words, but the gist of it went like this:
‘You’re old, you don’t count towards our JIFF (French-raised) quota, we’re going to fire you. We need props for next year, so we’ve signed Census Johnston and given him your contract.
‘We’re going to invent a faute grave (gross misconduct) incident so we can fire you, or you can accept a 30% pay-out and leave. If you want to go to court for your full contract, I hope you have enough money in the bank to pay for your wife, children and mortgage because it takes two years to get paid out by the courts. I hope you manage to survive. We don’t want you back for pre-season.’
“That’s how you get treated after you’ve just won a title. At this stage, I am 34, I am not JIFF, so in effect, he’s just retired me, because it’s impossible to find a club in France the week before pre-season starts. Every squad is done and accounted for.
“Now, I understand it’s a business decision and I’m guessing the way it was communicated was slightly worse than Mike Brown’s conversation. I dug my heels in and got a better pay-out, but I was effectively retired on the spot, which was very, very hard to digest. Yet I knew, coming over to France and dealing with these types of people, that this could happen.”
