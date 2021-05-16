3:10am, 16 May 2021

While many like to make out that rugby union is somehow different to others sports, the reality of life for a jobbing professional rugby player in a foreign league is that it can be ruthlessly ended at short notice. Recently former England fullback Mike Brown made headlines when his 15 year Harlequins career came to an abrupt end behind the scenes but the manner of departure from the only professional club he had ever known shouldn’t surprise anyone, argues retired back row Johnnie Beattie.

The former Scotland flanker, who was writing in his column for TheXV.rugby, gave a rundown of how he was forced out of Bayonne, despite having just led them to Top 14 promotion. Beattie says he is envious of the ‘naivete’ displayed by Brown and says getting shafted by clubs is commonplace in France, where money talks and loyalty doesn’t meaningfully come into it.

“Let me give you an example of what goes on elsewhere. In fact, let me tell you how my career was ended, forcibly, by a club president,” wrote Beattie. “I knew the people I was working for and working with in France, the sort of ruthless individuals I mentioned earlier. I knew I might one day be thrown on the scrapheap, and I tried to prepare myself for that eventuality. I could not prepare myself for how and when it happened.

In a new series of short films, RugbyPass shares unique stories from iconic British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa in proud partnership with The Famous Grouse, the Spirit of Rugby.

“In 2018, I was captain of Bayonne, leading culture change and trying to turn things around after we’d been relegated to the ProD2. The place had been in a bit of a state when I joined, so I really enjoyed that role, and we ended the season by clinching the ProD2 title and an immediate return to the Top 14. The final turned out to be my last-ever game of rugby.

“At full-time, I waited behind with two of my team-mates who were going through random drug testing. Little did we know, the bus left us and went back to Bayonne. Only in France would the team manager fail to count heads, fail to notice three absentees – including the captain – and send the bus on its merry, boozy way.

“Eventually, we get back to Bayonne, and we party like we’ve won the World Cup – because for our rugby-obsessed little town, we have. We’re up on the balcony with the mayor, we’re attending presentations for a week, we’re eating like kings, and we’re talking about what we’re going to do when we’re back in the Top 14. It was fairytale stuff.