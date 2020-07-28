6:29am, 28 July 2020

Harlequins have signing Mak Wilson, the Southern Knights tighthead prop who started all five of Scotland’s matches in the 2020 U20s Six Nations.

Speaking after his decision to leave the Melrose-based Super 6 outfit to try his luck in London, Wilson said: “I come from quite a small town in Scotland, so to sign with a big English team like Harlequins is something I found extremely humbling, and I’m grateful for the chance to play here.

“When this type of opportunity comes up, it’s something you have to take. I am looking forward to the next challenge alongside exciting coaching and playing staff.

“I want to thank everyone for the help and guidance I’ve received at the grassroots level during my time at Duns and Melrose. The help I have received from coaches like Robert Chrystie, who was my head coach at Melrose and the Southern Knights, has been invaluable.”

Harlequins academy boss Chim Gale added: “Mak is a promising young tighthead who has earned his chance to take the next step up in his career. He has represented Scotland throughout the age-grades and impressed us during this year’s U20 Six Nations. We are excited to see Mak add to the environment and continue his development with Quins.”

? We're delighted to announce the signing of Scotland U20 prop Mak Wilson. ? https://t.co/YADagiNhfB #COYQ pic.twitter.com/3JSS4oZsyh — Harlequins ? (@Harlequins) July 28, 2020

Wilson is the second tighthead to sign for Harlequins in the past 24 hours, following Ealing Trailfinders’ Craig Trenier, the former Ulster academy forward, into the club.

Trenier, 26, had initially made his name with Ireland U20s before coming to England to earn his stripes on the Championship circuit, impressing at Richmond before moving on to bolster promotion-chasing Trailfinders.

He said: “I’ve had some great experiences with Richmond and Ealing in the Championship since leaving Ireland, and signing for a club as prestigious and ambitious as Harlequins offers me the opportunity to prove myself at the next level.”

