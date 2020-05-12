10:55am, 12 May 2020

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that Rory Hughes and Matt Smith will leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season. The duo – who had been on loan to Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh respectively – will move on at the expiration of their current contracts, joining head coach Dave Rennie among the group departing Scotstoun at the end of the current campaign. Danny Wilson is set to take charge for 2020/21.

Scotland international Hughes, who win the last of his four Test caps in 2017, made his first start for Glasgow at home to Connacht in February 2014, going on to make 48 appearances for his hometown club. The 27-year-old winger, who has also represented Scotland 7s, crossed for the most recent of his six tries in a Glasgow jersey in last season’s victory over the Cheetahs at Scotstoun.

Stirling-born back row Smith’s Warriors debut came in a February 2017 visit to the Ospreys and the 23-year-old’s form during the 2018/19 season saw him earn a first senior international call-up to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad, having previously represented Scotland U20. He has still to win a Test cap.

Head coach Rennie told the Glasgow Warriors website: “It’s always sad to see local boys leave the club. Both Matt and Rory play in positions in which we have considerable depth, and understandably went on loan to Leicester and Edinburgh respectively in the hope of getting more game time.

“Matt is a tough, feisty openside who always brings an edge to training and playing, and Rory’s best traits are his physicality and work ethic. Both are good club men, popular with their peers and their contribution to the team and club over the past few years has been appreciated.”