Exeter's 124kg signing shows off freakish strength in the gym

By Josh Raisey
Will Goodrick-Clarke

Exeter Chiefs’ summer signing Will Goodrick-Clarke has found a way to impress his new fanbase before a match has even been played in the new season.

In the midst of their preseason, the 28-year-old prop was in the gym recently, where he was able to exhibit his strength to his new teammates.

The Chiefs shared a video online recently of the 124kg loosehead dumbbell pressing 70kg in each hand for six reps, which only suggests he is capable of doing significantly more.

Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt gets brutally honest about the aspects of the game his team must work on

Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt gets brutally honest about the aspects of the game his team must work on

The former London Irish prop joined Exeter from Ealing Trailfinders this summer with a number of props leaving Sandy Park. He has already found a way to impress the Chiefs faithful before even stepping onto the pitch.

With Exeter starting their Gallagher Premiership campaign against Leicester Tigers on September 21, they have four preseason friendlies against London Scottish, Cornish Pirates, Ospreys and Ulster beginning on August 24.

After Goodrick-Clarke signed, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter described him as the “type of player” they wanted to bring in.

“We knew some looseheads would be moving on and we wanted to replace them, as well as add to what we have here by signing a quality player who we knew had Premiership experience but was also of the right age range to be here for a prolonged time with a lot of rugby left in him,” he said.

“Will fills that mould fantastically for us. He’s an established player who was playing very well for London Irish at the time of their demise. He had worked closely with Ross McMillan and Ross had a lot of good things to say about him – his work ethic, the quality of player and the person that he is.

“We watched a lot of him playing in the Championship this season and saw he was playing well, so we think he’ll be a fantastic addition to our squad. We know he’s desperate to get back into playing in the Premiership to push on and try to be successful and win trophies. And that’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to bring in.

“He’s a guy that’s got some experience already but that we’ll help to keep improving and hopefully he can be the type of guy that helps to drive us forward and be a successful team in the future.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

M
Mitch 11 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

JD's piece went up last week. He has another one on Rassie & SA rugby later this week I believe.

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
Exeter's 124kg signing shows off freakish strength in the gym

Eben had dumbbells like that. Before they got him bigger ones.

1 Go to comments
M
MO 41 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

There seems to be the same confusion in the ABs on Saturday as there was when Foster, Plumtree and Mooar were in charge.


I think Razor has made a huge mistake with his coaching team - too many coaches must be giving confusing messages. MacDonald, Holland, Hansen have never coached outside NZ, have never coached international rugby and are not even specialist coaches for the area they have been designated. Hence you can see out attack, defence and backs are back to the Fozzie headless chicken days.


Even Jason Ryan needs to be challenged about how average we are at the breakdown and did you see the maul when the Pumas drove the AB scrum back 20m!!! When Sititi came on he played blindside and Savea stayed at #8 - what bloody nonsense!


I just hope Ardie's performance as captain on Saturday finally quietens those fans who advocated for him to be captain. After Creevy scored his try, do you think Savea got the team together to focus on what they must do - nope! He is NOT captain material, a great player but not a captain.


Then Jordie is so OFF FORM its embarrassing it truly is, I counted at least 3 major mistakes and of course he continues not to distribute in an effective way.


OK there were no scrums but how many times was Lomax and De Groot even mentioned.

36 Go to comments
A
AD 52 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Spot on BS.

The NZ players plus the subtle "All Black" aroma is a nice fit for Japan

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 52 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I covered this months ago.


Rassie’s first big move was when he changed the contracting model. Last numbers I saw (around 2020/21) The NH was covering around R700mil on contracted springbok player earnings per annum.

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 57 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Not the SH. Just the pacific.


It’s vital for NZ in particular. As I’ve stated before. Australia’s not growing in rugby terms and are not the force NZ needs to keep them on top. Japan has the viewership and the money to make the league plus NZ a very good product - that would suit NZs style of play.

23 Go to comments
D
DS 57 minutes ago
All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

There's more SA escapees living in Perth than anywhere else. It will be another home game for them. Just another nail in the Aussie rugby coffin. Pity some of those migrants didn't support the country that took them in?

3 Go to comments
A
AD 59 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Hopefully Australian SR teams don't keep their identities. Reds (who play in Maroon) have an ok identity as do Brumbies, but Brumbies have no actual supporters (crowds). I'd start again. NZ sides have some identity

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 59 minutes ago
All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

Can’t wait for Argentina to overtake England in the World Rankings.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That's what I suspect too.


But as you rightly say, they cannot afford a poor RC when they are looking to renegotiate the TV deals.


Moreover the Lions will not be happy if they detect a lot of weak Aussie provincial oppo's next year!

23 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I'll bet he's under pressure from Waugh, who would be under pressure from the SR broadcaster Stan.


Joe would be too professional to leak this or buck too heavily given the shenanigans of 2023.


I reckon they are working furiously behind the scenes to conjur up some rationale to allow for many more OS this year AND have something exotic sounding for Stan in 2025.


2025 is the last year of the current SR format, though the ANZ SR agreement lasts until 2030.


Another 2 or 3 Wallaby thrashings this year, and the game will be as good as over in Oz

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I reckon the future in the SH does contain a merger of some sort with Japan. How that will work is the bone contention - can the SR sides keep their identities or will the players be 'drafted' into existing Japanese clubs?

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks Graham. I'm sure the Aussie rugby revenue streams are much smaller than they are in SA.


All the Aussie players who have played abroad that I know of have had terrifically positive experiences. You can hear it latterly from BPA in Montpellier and Noah in Toulon.


So they need to find some way to include that influence, just as Rassie has managed to do so successfully with SA.

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I like the idea of Aussie imitating Ireland and getting all the pieces in place [Joe, Nussi etc] to do that, but the problem for me is the future of the comp they play in JD.


What I can foresee is a solid internal structure being built for rugby in the country, but without the provincial comp to bring it all the way to international level.


When you see what the URC has become now, that just does not lie anywhere in Aussie's future - so sooner or later they will have to accommodate overseas influence.


Rassie has let the north pay his players wages, but been careful to insist on the 14-week Test release window. Is your piece up now?

23 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Nick, I think that MP and Drua are very marketable teams. So to are most if not all of the NZ SR teams. Can't say the same for Oz teams.


If handled properly these teams could blend into a sort of combined Japan and SR comp, but based on the Japanese comp which has 3 divisions. Needs private $s as well as broadcast $s, but the market would attract that.


For Australia, we could try and slip 4 SR teams into the 3 divisions somewhere, but 2 new teams not based on current SR teams/names would be more realistic

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

It's a huge shame Mitch. I don't know whether Joe is under external pressure to stick with local talent or not, but it's hard to see how it can work even in this RC...


Kitch! One of the great 'unknown' coaches on the bridge to professionalism😁

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Tough one. Levi Aumua went one way when he was the best Pasifika player, Ardie is the AB skipper and he went the other!

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Yep often smaller means 'more skilled' but you cannot say that and mean it in this comparison.


What does Joe later in the RC and for the EOYT? It is rumoured Skelton could be available for the Argy double-header, but will he pick him against the background of these comments?


Japan is the obvious solution. They need to strike a few sabbatical agreements with the Top League so that Aussie players come home home after a year or two earning good dosh.


BPA a good start!

23 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Not sure they’ve got much choice but to support them for a while yet, if they want to build and work towards a Pacific 6N with clubs attached to the unions. Ultimately it may end up at WR’s door to decide what extent they want to see that level of rugby underneath test teams.

23 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Yes the Boks will have to be absorbed in a 7N eventually Ed...


SRP is an interesting spot with Moana and the Drua now. Guys like Ardie have taken the brave road and moved to MP but I doubt NZR feels able to support a potential rival, even though they created them.

23 Go to comments
