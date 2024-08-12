Exeter's 124kg signing shows off freakish strength in the gym

Exeter Chiefs’ summer signing Will Goodrick-Clarke has found a way to impress his new fanbase before a match has even been played in the new season.

In the midst of their preseason, the 28-year-old prop was in the gym recently, where he was able to exhibit his strength to his new teammates.

The Chiefs shared a video online recently of the 124kg loosehead dumbbell pressing 70kg in each hand for six reps, which only suggests he is capable of doing significantly more.

The former London Irish prop joined Exeter from Ealing Trailfinders this summer with a number of props leaving Sandy Park. He has already found a way to impress the Chiefs faithful before even stepping onto the pitch.

With Exeter starting their Gallagher Premiership campaign against Leicester Tigers on September 21, they have four preseason friendlies against London Scottish, Cornish Pirates, Ospreys and Ulster beginning on August 24.

After Goodrick-Clarke signed, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter described him as the “type of player” they wanted to bring in.

“We knew some looseheads would be moving on and we wanted to replace them, as well as add to what we have here by signing a quality player who we knew had Premiership experience but was also of the right age range to be here for a prolonged time with a lot of rugby left in him,” he said.

“Will fills that mould fantastically for us. He’s an established player who was playing very well for London Irish at the time of their demise. He had worked closely with Ross McMillan and Ross had a lot of good things to say about him – his work ethic, the quality of player and the person that he is.

“We watched a lot of him playing in the Championship this season and saw he was playing well, so we think he’ll be a fantastic addition to our squad. We know he’s desperate to get back into playing in the Premiership to push on and try to be successful and win trophies. And that’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to bring in.

“He’s a guy that’s got some experience already but that we’ll help to keep improving and hopefully he can be the type of guy that helps to drive us forward and be a successful team in the future.”

