8:17pm, 07 August 2020

New Zealand Super Rugby teams could be in line for a significant boost to their squads following the revelation that some of Saracens’ top stars might join the league next year.

The London-based powerhouse club has been relegated from the Premiership to the Championship for the 2020-21 season after breaching salary cap violations.

Their relegation puts the prospect of touring with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021 in jeopardy for their top stars, and a move to New Zealand isn’t out of the question to ensure them of top-level rugby.

The likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Elliot Daly are among those contracted to Saracens who toured with the Lions to New Zealand in 2017.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has been in discussions with Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland, who will take charge of the Lions next year, about bringing players Down Under on loan deals.

“I don’t think it is out of the question but this is their golden opportunity to have a quieter club year, something akin to a sabbatical,” McCall said about the idea of his top players moving south next season.

“I don’t think if that was to happen it would be for very long. It would be to get enough rugby to make sure they are firing come the Lions tour.

“I talked to Warren Gatland on Monday and he was very happy with the situation.

“The Lions have a warm-up game before the tour where I would expect all of our players selected to tour to be involved. There are some warm-up games before the first Test match and that might be enough for them.

“The opportunity has arisen for these players to have a little bit of a different year and we will look to use it as wisely as we can.”

If such a deal was to come to fruition, players would likely have to make the move following next year’s Six Nations campaign, which is scheduled to finish on March 20.

It wouldn’t be the first time English players have plied their trade for Kiwi Super Rugby clubs, with three-test England midfielder Joe Marchant the most recent Brit to join a New Zealand franchise when he played for the Blues this year.

Others, such as former Blues first-five Piers Francis and ex-Highlanders loose forward James Haskell, have also taken part in Super Rugby over the past decade.

The eight-match Lions tour of South Africa, which is still planned to go ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to kick-off on July 3 when the tourists take on the Stormers in Cape Town.