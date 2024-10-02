Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game
The opening lyrics of Bob Dylan’s famous 1964 ditty The Times They Are A-Changin’ read rather prophetically, not to say ironically, in an age of climate change 50 years later.
Come gather ’round people/Wherever you roam
And admit that the waters/Around you have grown
And accept it that soon/You’ll be drenched to the bone
If your time to you is worth savin’/And you better start swimmin’
Or you’ll sink like a stone/For the times they are a-changin’
The same tidal wave of change is also engulfing the Rugby Championship, at least on the evidence of its latest iteration. Time was when the innovative attacking power of Australia and New Zealand dominated the championship and South Africa and Argentina struggled to keep pace. Not so anymore.
When the waters settle and a few cold hard facts trawled from the tournament float to the surface, it becomes very clear international rugby in the southern hemisphere is entering a brave new world. In this piece written after the first round had been played back in August, I observed that of the two 23-man squads representing South Africa and Argentina – both of whom won away from home versus Australia and New Zealand respectively – 19 played in the URC, 11 in the Top 14, nine in the English Premiership, six in Japan and only one at home in Argentina. Since then, the solitary ‘one’ [Puma lock Franco Molina] has signed for the Exeter Chiefs to make it a full house for the northern hemisphere.
In the last round there were only two teams who could still win the competition, and all their players now ply their trade in the north. Even double World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus felt the likeness between the two nations, and foresaw a realistic chance for the Pumas to claim the silverware for the first time in their history.
“It is definitely possible, our team has shown that many things are possible when the odds are against you, and Argentina is very a similar country to us,” he said.
“We [Argentina and South Africa] always play one another at the end of the Rugby Championship, and when you play home first and then fly with the team back [home], you don’t really get the benefit of jet lag and time zones and that kind of thing.
“They get the same stress and tiredness or whatever would affect them too, so the way we try to counter that is by sending guys over there hoping to beat them with that team. We got a bonus point – we would have loved the win.
“But now we are hoping that our chances are much better, with six fresh guys in this side who didn’t play and also Eben [Etzebeth] who didn’t play a full match on that side and Siya Kolisi who would be fairly fresh.
“There is a bit of science behind it but by all means, we do believe Argentina can do it and that’s what we would have to stop.”
In the event, the six new players in the Argentine starting XV could not match Erasmus’ own six fresh guys and South Africa waltzed off with the title 48-7.
Adding the stats of the two ‘northern’ nations together, and comparing them to those of the two Super Rugby-based countries makes for some fascinating pointers on how each hemispheric ‘cluster’ approaches the game. Let’s start with ball-in-play time.
The tournament average was 34.7 minutes per game, but there was 2’ 20” more ball-in-play in matches involving New Zealand and Australia. This in turn had a pronounced impact on the scoring patterns of the four nations.
The Pumas and the Springboks tended to strike more quickly and decisively than the two Super Rugby-based sides, scoring 26% more of their tries in the first four phases of attack. Another spin-off was far greater effectiveness in the fourth quarter, when the outcomes of so many games at elite level are decided.
Greater energy in the fourth quarter was accompanied by more consistent discipline. The Pumas and Springboks came out in the black with +14 penalties in the for/against column, while the Wallabies and All Blacks dropped into the red with -14.
The overall conclusion is although the Super Rugby-based sides tend to keep the ball on the field for longer, they are generally less efficient at creating chances early in the phase count, they commit more errors leading to direct sanction, and their performance tends to drop away more steeply in the last 20 minutes of matches. On that evidence, the multiple professional competitions in the north are simple better at producing Test-quality players than Super Rugby is down south.
There were many local points of statistical interest with the general frame, offering some clues in answer to the question ‘What makes a successful international team?’. Despite having the lowest ball-in-play time [33.3 minutes] South Africa had by far the biggest share of time-in-possession at 18.4 minutes, and the Bokke were forced to make 33 fewer tackles per game than their nearest rivals. They also had by far the most dominant scrum, with an aggregate of +14 penalties at the set-piece. The next best [the All Blacks] were flatlining on zero [+0].
Those points of advantage allowed the Boks to overcome a highly un-South African goal-kicking success ratio of only 68% from 41 shots at goal – penalties and conversions combined – dead last in the tournament. Erasmus’ Boks do not keep the ball for the sake of it, and they play the game closer to source than any of their rivals. That begins with the scrum and ‘the bomb squad’. In the Rugby Championship, the Springboks won 15 scrum penalties and conceded one, all of them on their own feed.
Big Stade Rochelais tight-head prop Joel Sclavi had done a decent job of shoring the Pumas scrum up until the last two rounds, but he did not enjoy his first taste of ‘Ox’ Nche at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades.
At 6ft 3ins and angling in towards the hooker, Sclavi is built ideally for a nuggety 5ft 9ins strongman like Nche on the loose-head. The impact was doubled by a sprinkling of Rassie’s magic ‘science’, and the addition of a fresh Frans Malherbe to the starting front row in Mbombela.
A less charitable soul than Kiwi Ben O’Keefe would already be running towards the posts and awarding a penalty try for that scrum, along with a yellow card to one of the Pumas props. Argentina had already conceded five scrum penalties in the first 11 minutes, as Sclavi’s problems with Nche on one side were compounded by Thomas Gallo’s decision to move away from his hooker and allow Malherbe free passage down the centre of the Argentine scrum.
That try was just one of several examples of some outstanding left-to-right attacks by South Africa, with the execution of the pass performed right on the advantage line.
The Tony Brown drip-effect is clearly already becoming something of a gusher. Although it is one stat which is much harder to quantify, at the Rugby Championship both South Africa and Argentina have been playing closer to source, and much closer to the gain line than New Zealand and Australia. Both nations are closer to the cutting edge of innovation at the pointy end of the game.
Argentina achieved their best-ever result at the Rugby Championship with three wins, one against each opponent, while South Africa pressed the restart button with the addition of Brown to their coaching staff. Under Erasmus, the Boks are not satisfied to rinse and repeat the formula which won them two consecutive World Cups. Both nations are into a new four-year cycle of development with more urgency than either Australia or even New Zealand.
It is only right therefore, that a mix of South Africans and Argentines should exceed the usual crop of All Blacks in my top XV from the 2024 tournament.
Northern competition is trending ahead of the south at present, and the times they are a’ changin. Let’s leave the last word with Bob Dylan.
Come senators, congressmen/Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway/Don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt/Will be he who has stalled
The battle outside ragin’/Will soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls/For the times they are a-changin’.
I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.
Yes he did and it was a big deal. I think they are kicking on again with Felipe as coach.
Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.
The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.
I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.
McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.
Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??
Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;
“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”
What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.
Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.
Were NZ and Australia's stats that similar that they can be aggregated and be representative of Super Rugby vs. not Super Rugby?
I would have thought that Australia being the worst team by some distance, and scoring considerably less tries than NZ would skew their grouped data in that direction?
Razor seems to be implementing the Crusaders multi-phase, possession based attacking strategy. I don't think this favours the ABs natural strengths of playing unstructured rugby, but explains why we have a higher portion of tries after 5 phases.
They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.
Cheers, Nick.
SA: The 15-1 scrum penalty mark is mindboggling. Easy exits. Easy entries. Points on offer but also advantages from which to play. Just need to find a third hooker.
Chelo + Carlos + Nobes + others from ARG tell me one issue (re scrums in ARG) is how late in adolescence scrums are allowed to be proper scrums at school/club? No scrum for youngsters. It's not a thing to pick up late in life, like skiing.
Note: NZ + OZ have to get out of the SRP box they have wrapped for themselves.
Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.
I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.
Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.
Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.
Nick, it’s quite interesting. Normally, the ABs and Wobblies, pardon me, Wallabies show innovation. But now even Felipe showed newer stuff ahead of the other two. His problem continues to be the front row, ironic for our “culture”.
Also, French based Pumas players are performing superbly. You can’t really blame Sclavi too much despite playing in France, because he was rather lonely fighting a losing battle.
I despair of this team without front rows.
And, interestingly, discipline had been great with no cards until the last match. Though some suspect calls seemed to have gone against them. (I’m relying on Nobrain on this as I had very limited view of the last two games). Though I saw the first card on Carreras and that was done. Felipe did make mistakes in choices for the last game. Isgro may be a great sevens player but there’s a big difference to 15s and that’s not eight.
JM Gonzalez is amazing.
Yes it is a strange reversal indeed Carlos. The old masters of the scrum and maul are now in the top echelon of high-tempo attack, while their scrum struggles!
I thought Sclavi performed well overall, and he is the only THP Argy have capable of holding up an international scrum atm. Anyone can suffer v. the Ox.
When I saw Felipe's seelction for SA I thought 'he's given it up as a lost cause' forgetting the jetlag factor. It just showed Argy don't have the depth of the Boks is all.
Can't argue too much with that side but perhaps Frans Malherbe is a bit stiff to miss out.
South Africa used 4 different goal kickers to reach that 68% you mentioned. You'd probably have to go back to the Durban test of 1997 Lions series for the last time goal kicking was a big issue for the Boks .
I think Lomax does all the scrum work and adds more besides Mitch. And yes, I've always thought of SA as a nation of great goal-kickers, going back to Naas Botha and beyond. Strange that they don't depend on it to win games anymore!
Super Rugby has become more Aerobic and the laws favour it. The theory is that with superior aerobic capacity NZ and Aus can tire teams out and kill them in the final quarter. The problem is to do this you need to retain the ball and force opponents into making more tackles than you. It seems as though what has happened instead was that Argentina and South Africa kept the ball better and also never tired as it was expected. The SA set piece was a real superstar in that it ensured good ball and kept teams playing from deep as SA piled on the territorial pressure through consistently winning penalties. So thats where NZ and Aus need to improve. Better discipline, ball retention and territory as well as a more stable set piece. If they can get that then they can dictate the terms and possibly tire down opposing teams. This however is not the NZ way. They love to score tries off turnover and dont necessarily keep the ball as well. They put surgical kicks behind you and put you under territorial pressure. Aus are trending in the right direction but one wonders if super rugby and conditions in that tourney favour the gameplan NZ are trying to develop. Its also curious the the forward powered blues won SR in a tourney with high ball in play times and lots of aerobic action. NH competition is offering so many varied styles with star power present in every league. The URC has a real mixed bag with high and low tempo teams. The premiership has upped its tempo and ball in play times and ball retention is a mantra for most teams in that league and the top 14 features the biggest behemoths in the game with tantalising power in close and out wide and a multitude of subs. All this variation is better preparing teams that play there to deal with international rugby and varied styles. The Springboks and Argentina not once looked as though the lacked for fitness or quality. The times definitely are changing
Many leagues in the north are used to that high BIP time too. The English Prem is highest in the world at just under 39 minutes currently. Ireland v. France in Dublin 2023 was 46 minutes BIP!
The big thing for SA is that they were able to keep their superstrengths at scrum and maul while adding extra stuff via Tony Brown. That's unusual.
Later down the page, I don't feel the NZ kicking game is anywhere near what it was with DC, Nonu, and the two Smiths. It doesn't hurt anymore.
Australia definitely need to pick oversees players. With saffas playing everywhere it has helped them with player development. Players are given more opportunities at franchise level enabling them to churn out talent yearly. Imagine a Will Skelton in that pack with the young locks. Just the confidence that would give them and the knowledge. It's just a smart call to make.
Yes. You add Skelton and Rodda to the mix and suddenly there's depth and variety in the Aussie second row. And imagine the knowledge he can impart from such a wealth of top European experience!
Schmidt refuses to, for obvious reasons ......
The same reason he refuses to select the equally world class Rodda and Kerevi etc.
He'll bring in Skelton as a token foreign selection on the northern tour to try and show he is so broad minded but he's had 9 games to integrate Skelton or Rodda or Kerevi in to the team but he hasn't, so he will have to start from scratch again.
Then he will cunningly argue he needs more one million dollars a year for a few more years, to 'develop' the team when he could have been doing that 9 games ago. All kiwi coaches in Australia are exactly the same. Rennie was the same, so was Deans and yet they still all whined when they failed and were sacked.
All Schmidt has done is chopped and changed the team, given a Wallaby jumper to those who weren't our best players and played musical chairs regarding the captain. There's no building cohesion or depth . It's just more kiwi bs.
So in summary of nz/aus; they huff and they puff but they don’t blow the house down (anymore)!
Great analysis Nick but I can’t help feel that the quality of player, differences in cap experience and associated player turnover of the respective squads plays a significant part too.
Ofc it did Ed. But itis most interesting to see a nation like Argy thriving despite taking their players from three diff leagues, none of them based in SRP.
As I have said, kiwis obsession with undermining Australia and dragging us down has come back to bite NZ.
It serves them right.
Until they start minding their own business and get their noses out of Australian rugby, they will continue to fall.
Ye reap what ye sow.
Nice synopsis Nick. Do you think NZ and Australia will be forced to backpedal on their policy of only selecting locally based players? Can't help but think that Australia could have used someone like Will Skelton in this year's tournament.
Greetings from Cape Town.
I think Aussie has to pick overseas players. Not so sure about NZ, they have more depth, but reckon they will have to pick from Japan as that is the favoured destination. Imagine Razor's team + Richie Mounga!