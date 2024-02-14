29 - 24
Women's Rugby World CupSouth Africa Women's

Les Springbok Women en tournée en Europe en mars

Par Imogen Ainsworth
LE CAP, AFRIQUE DU SUD - 27 OCTOBRE : Les joueuses de l'Afrique du Sud célèbrent après la victoire de l'équipe lors du match WXV 2 2023 entre l'Afrique du Sud et les Samoa au Athlone Sports Stadium, le 27 octobre 2023 au Cap, en Afrique du Sud. (Photo par Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Les Springbok Women ont annoncé qu’elles se rendraient en Europe pour participer à un camp d’entraînement et des matchs au mois de mars.

Une première équipe a été constituée pour un stage de préparation en Afrique du Sud, avant que l’équipe qui sera de la tournée européenne ne soit annoncée ultérieurement.

Deux tests contre l’Espagne et les Etats-Unis

Les Springbok Women participeront d’abord à un stage d’entraînement contre l’Écosse et le Pays de Galles avant de se rendre en Espagne pour disputer un test-match à Valladolid le samedi 23 mars.

L’équipe se rendra ensuite à Londres pour affronter les États-Unis avant de rentrer en Afrique du Sud à la fin du mois de mars. Elles participeront ensuite à la Rugby Africa Women’s Cup en mai, qu’elles ont remportée l’année dernière.

Une place pour la RWC2025 en jeu

Se déroulant à Madagascar, cette compétition sert de qualification officielle pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025, l’équipe la mieux placée obtenant une place dans la compétition.

Les championnes en titre ont assuré leur place dans le WXV 2 de l’année dernière grâce à leur première place et affronteront le Cameroun, le Kenya et le pays hôte, Madagascar, cette année encore, pour tenter de se qualifier pour la RWC2025.

Le groupe des Springbok Women :

Olwethu Kasibe, Hlomla Puzi, Amahle Nyoba (EP Queens), Mary Zulu, Tayla Kinsey (Hollywoodbets Sharks Women).

Macaela Samboya, Veroeskha Grain, Chuma Qawe, Nompumelelo Mathe, Nokubonga Siko (Sanlam Boland Dames).

Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Sanelisiwe Charlie, Micke Gunter, Vainah Ubisi, Sinelitha Noxeke, Anathi Qolo, Nkhumishe Malatse, Byrhandre Dolf (Bulls Daisies).

Roseline Botes, Asiphe Mayaba, Asiza Mkiva, Nolusindiso Booi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Nomsa Mokwai, Alicia Willemse (DHL Western Province).

Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen, Piwokuhle Nyanda (Mastercard Golden Lions Women).

Sikholiwe Mdletshe (Free State Women), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies), Samantha Els (non inscrite).

Comments on RugbyPass

p
pierre 47 minutes ago
Faut-il encore pouvoir contrer les transformations ?

En 1992, il me semble l’essai est passé à 5 points et la transformation est restée à 2, c’est lorsque l’essai est passé à 3 points en 1891 qu’il a dépassé la transformation. Et si l’on interdit la charge pourquoi ne pas faciliter encore la tâche du buteur en supprimant aussi la transformation comme sur l’essai de pénalité. Cessons de tripoter la règle et profitons de sa singulière et inévitable injustice

1 Go to comments
f
finn 51 minutes ago
In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season

“Pepper… has been tipped to win a full cap sooner rather than later” well, we know Borthwick really rates Tom Curry, and Sam Underhill probably has 7 nailed down for the time being. Tom Pearson is unlikely to be out of the squad anytime soon, and Ben Earl might soon be switched to 7 to make room for Barbeary, Fisilau, or Cunningham-South at 8. Add to that, Henry Pollock is very likely to come into the team at some point before the next world cup. I hope Pepper gets his chance, but honestly he’s going to struggle to get any minutes!

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Watch: Tom Curry shares an update on his latest injury rehab

Wish him very well. England badly need a proper openside, unfortunately Underhill does not have the rippig, running,carrying speed of am International 7. Willis does. of course, but PRL and England have shot themselves in the foot. Hope to see Curry up and about in the future.

1 Go to comments
L
Lucio 1 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations: Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England?

Anyway England team is solid, can adapt is game plan to their opponent’s tactic too ( As in the second half against Italy). For sure is not as fun as AB or Ireland but, hey SA is much more boring.

5 Go to comments
O
On 2 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Seriously who writes this shit, don’t we hear this every year….

12 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 2 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations: Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England?

Christ alive this writer is delusional. England is no where close to being the team you describe here. Scraping a win against Ireland and Wales means absolutely f all. England certainly can't go toe to toe with any team in the world lol.

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 3 hours ago
Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

Didn’t miss much, a record drubbing and a lost Final 😉

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 3 hours ago
All Black props rated hardest hitters in Super Rugby Pacific

Since when was Samasoni a leading figure of the ABs rejuvenated front row? Answer: never. And I don’t think a prop smashing Foley justifies a strongman rating does it? Especially when rated by Powder Puff Paddy no less.

1 Go to comments
A
Alec 4 hours ago
Ex-Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi lines up one-year Currie Cup deal

I have to ask as someone new to the sport (starter watching in 2017) why do wings get replaced so often and quickly in not just rugby union but on the international stage? Does it depend on the nation they play for and the wealth of talent at thier disposal if they are primarily a rugby playing nation like Ireland, SA, or NZ? Just thought I would ask it’s so rare you see a wing maintain thier place in a side for only more then a few years.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 5 hours ago
'There is a void': Scott Barrett on how Crusaders will deal with personnel losses

#CrusadeOn ❤️🖤

1 Go to comments
b
brandon 6 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Terribly uninformed article, Tahs with all their talent will be trash again. Reds will be much better.

12 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 6 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Early days .the season hasn't started yet..the Blues have looked good in pre season games before and then been shite in the comp proper..the Crudaders can never be written of..they have a winning culture whoever plays will step up..the Chiefs are the team that will be up for it..they need to make up for last seasons disappointment Aussie sides will continue to struggle until they get rid of the Rebels.

12 Go to comments
A
Alister 8 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change

12 Go to comments
D
Don 9 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare

12 Go to comments
A
Allen 13 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Because it was England

15 Go to comments
A
Alec 13 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.

15 Go to comments
R
Rohan 14 hours ago
In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season

Pepper is already under contract for next season, so are you saying Bath are buying him out of this?

2 Go to comments
K
Kevin 14 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

If, and it is a big “if” we are going to rely on the “TMO” so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the “No Try” decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.

8 Go to comments
K
Kevin 14 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.

15 Go to comments
W
William 14 hours ago
Jimmy Gopperth: 'I've been blown away by the quality of the Pro D2'

Great article. A wide range of experiences, I’m sure Jimmy would make a good job of coaching.

1 Go to comments
