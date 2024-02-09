L’Ecosse, adversaire parfait de la France pour se refaire
C’est la troisième fois que l’arbitre australien Nic Berry dirigera la rencontre entre la France et l’Ecosse samedi 10 février à 15h15, heure locale. La première fois c’était dans le Six Nations 2019 et la deuxième en match de préparation à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 lorsque la France avait remporté le match retour 30-27 à Saint-Etienne.
Cet arbitre plaît bien aux Français puisqu’ils ont gagné les quatre rencontres sur lesquelles il a officié avec les Bleus.
Avant cette 101e rencontre officielle entre la France et l’Ecosse depuis le 22 janvier 1910 (les Français s’étaient fait fesser 27-0), les Bleus mènent 58 victoires à 39 (trois matchs nuls).
L’Ecosse confiante
L’Ecosse arrive en confiance sur cette rencontre pour plusieurs raisons. Déjà, le dernier match organisé à Murrayfield – en août 2023 pour préparer la RWC 2023 – a été remporté 25-21 par les hommes de Gregor Townsend. Murrayfield est inviolé depuis maintenant quatre rencontres.
Ensuite, parce que l’Ecosse a frappé un grand coup en ouverture du Tournoi 2024 en battant le Pays de Galles à Cardiff pour la première fois en 22 ans. Bon, c’était pas assuré – d’un 27-0 à la 42e ils n’ont gagné que 27-26 – mais le résultat est là.
Troisième bonne raison, l’an passé l’Ecosse a remporté ses deux premiers tests du Tournoi pour la première fois, ajoutant à la victoire sur l’Angleterre une autre sur le Pays de Galles, soit deux gros morceaux. Alors pourquoi pas la même cette année ? Certes les Bleus se sont dressés sur leur passage lors de la troisième journée, mais l’exploit avait déjà été réalisé. 2024, c’était la cinquième fois seulement où l’Ecosse terminait dans la première moitié du tableau final.
La France veut se refaire
En face, la France arrive après une sévère défaite contre l’Irlande – avec le plus grand nombre de points encaissés par l’Irlande en 115 ans ; c’était alors la première fois qu’elle perdait son match d’ouverture depuis 2019.
Pourtant, l’histoire suggère que l’Ecosse est l’équipe idéale pour se refaire dans le Tournoi. Explications.
Depuis que le Tournoi est passé à six nations (2000), soit sur les 24 précédentes éditions, la France a chuté dès le premier tour dans sept d’entre elles et n’a fini avec la cuillère de bois qu’une seule fois, en 2013 (époque Saint-André).
Les six autres fois, la France a terminé 3e ou 4e, sauf en 2006 où elle a réussi l’exploit de terminer première malgré sa défaite inaugurale.
En fait, l’Ecosse a souvent fait les frais de la furia bleue. En 2003, les joueurs de Bernard Laporte perdent leur premier match du Tournoi (25-17 contre l’Angleterre) et se rattrapent sur le deuxième (38-3 face à l’Ecosse). L’histoire se répètera en 2017.
Même chose en 2009 après une défaite d’entrée 30-21 à Dublin suivie d’une victoire 22-13 contre l’Ecosse. Le même phénomène s’est reproduit en 2023 entre la deuxième et la troisième journée.
En 2000, 2007 et 2019, le match perdu contre l’Angleterre sera vengé par une victoire le tour suivant contre l’Ecosse. En 2014, c’est le match perdu contre le Pays de Galles qui sert de moteur à la victoire sur l’Ecosse le week-end suivant. 2016 et 2018 font figure d’exception ; la France n’arrive pas à rebondir.
Townsend plus expérimenté, Galthié plus victorieux
Cette rencontre sera la 76e de Gregor Townsend en charge de l’Ecosse. Avec un taux de réussite de 56%, il est l’entraîneur qui a le plus d’expérience dans l’histoire du rugby écossais.
Fabien Galthié, lui, est plus jeune de 30 tests avec la France (46 au total) et affichait un insolent 80% de réussite entre 2020 et 2023.
Mais depuis la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, la France en est à deux défaites de rang contre l’Afrique du Sud puis contre l’Irlande. Il est grand temps d’arrêter là et de renouer avec la victoire.
